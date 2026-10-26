Panchkula Police arrest man for providing bank account to cyber fraudsters for commission

Panchkula Police have arrested a man for allegedly providing his firm’s bank account to cyber fraudsters in exchange for commission to receive money cheated from a woman through a fake online share trading scheme promoted as a work-from-home opportunity.

The woman, a Panchkula resident, was allegedly cheated of Rs 11.40 lakh after being lured with promises of high returns on share trading. The arrested accused, Gurvinder Singh, a resident of Ambala district currently living in Mohali, was apprehended from the Raipur Rani area of Panchkula. A court has remanded him in police custody for five days.

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According to DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh, the investigation revealed that the accused had provided his firm's bank account to his associates for receiving the proceeds of cyber fraud in return for a commission. Police are now investigating the money trail and the role of other members of the suspected gang, including possible links across states.

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The case was registered at the Cyber Crime police station in Sector 20 following a complaint by the woman.

According to the complaint, a man contacted her on WhatsApp on January 13, 2026, offering her an opportunity to earn substantial profits through online share trading while working from home. He gradually gained her confidence by sharing investment tips and persuaded her to download an app and upload her personal details.

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Acting on the instructions received, the woman transferred money to various bank accounts in March. The app showed her investment growing, eventually displaying a balance of more than Rs 52 lakh. However, when she tried to withdraw the amount, the fraudsters demanded an additional Rs 5,97,865 as tax and security charges, threatening to forfeit the entire balance if she failed to pay.

The woman transferred the demanded amount to the account provided by the accused on April 13, but the app subsequently stopped working. When her money was not returned and further payments were demanded, she realised she had been cheated. Her complaint put the total amount lost at Rs 11,40,865.

Police traced the bank account involved in the transactions to a firm based in Mohali, leading to the arrest of its owner. During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted to providing the account to his associates for commission.

Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain urged people to remain cautious of online investment schemes promising high returns in a short period. He advised them against downloading apps or opening links sent by unknown persons and sharing sensitive information, including bank details, OTPs and passwords.

He also cautioned people against paying additional taxes or security fees to withdraw purported investment profits. Victims of cyber fraud should immediately call the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or file a complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in.