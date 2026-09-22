Panchkula Police arrest PO in drug trafficking case, youth held with 10gm heroin

Panchkula Police has arrested a proclaimed offender who had been evading arrest in a 2022 heroin trafficking case, while Crime Branch-03 has separately arrested a 20-year-old man with 10 gm heroin in the Chandimandir area.

Gurdeep alias Guri, a resident of Kalayat in Kaithal district, was arrested by the Sector 20 police station team on September 22 and produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody.

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According to DCP Aditi Singh, Gurdeep had been arrested by Panchkula Police with heroin in 2022 but subsequently absconded and failed to appear before the court. He was declared a proclaimed offender on March 3, 2025, after remaining absconding.

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Police said five criminal cases are registered against Gurdeep in Panchkula, Kaithal and Kurukshetra. These include two drug-trafficking cases in Panchkula, one drug-trafficking case and one case related to a fight in Kaithal, and one case under the Arms Act in Kurukshetra.

In the separate case, Crime Branch-03 arrested Naveen, about 20, a tenant from Shimla district in Himachal Pradesh, with 10 grams of heroin and a mobile phone in the Chandimandir area.

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DCP Crime and Traffic Amrinder Singh said the Crime Branch team received information on September 21 that the accused was to arrive in the Chandimandir area to supply heroin. Acting on the information, a team led by Inspector Ajit Singh, in-charge of Crime Branch-03, set up a naka near the bus queue shelter at Chandimandir village.

The accused was intercepted after he arrived there on foot. During his search, 10 grams of heroin was recovered, police said.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at Chandimandir police station. The accused was produced before a court, which granted the police two days’ remand. Police are questioning him about the source of the drug supply and others linked to the network.