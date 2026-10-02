Panchkula police arrest snatcher linked to 60 cases across Tricity

The Panchkula police have arrested a suspected snatching mastermind linked to around 60 incidents across the Tricity after scanning footage from more than 1,800 CCTV cameras during a month-long crackdown on theft and snatching.

Vicky alias Devender Singh, a Bulandshahr native currently living in Dera Bassi, and his brother-in-law Usman Ali of northeast Delhi were arrested on October 1 under Operation Huntdown, launched by Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain. Both have been taken on five-day police remand for further investigation.

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According to DCP Crime and Traffic Amrinder Singh, the September-long operation resulted in the arrest of 36 accused in 19 theft and snatching cases. Police recovered cash, six mobile phones, 78 vehicles and other stolen property. The recovered vehicles included bikes, Activas, cars and a tipper. Two major vehicle-theft gangs were also busted.

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Police also acted against people allegedly involved in purchasing stolen property, passing it on and dismantling stolen vehicles to sell their parts.

The latest breakthrough came after the Crime Unit teams, led by in-charge Praveen Malik, analysed footage from more than 1,800 cameras to trace Vicky and Usman. Vicky, who has reportedly been active in the Tricity for around 20 years, had returned from jail about five months ago after completing his sentence.

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Police said the two allegedly resumed snatching after his release. They were allegedly involved in the July 25 snatching of a gold chain from a woman from Sector 16, Panchkula. A case was registered at the Sector 14 police station.

ACP Crime Aman Kumar said the accused allegedly conducted daytime recce on sports bikes and used fake number plates while committing snatchings. The plates were allegedly prepared by the accused themselves using black tape and other material.

Police said their alleged activities extended across Panchkula, Chandigarh and Mohali. Their five-day remand will be used to investigate their involvement in other cases and establish the wider network.

Commissioner Pankaj Nain said the operation focused not only on offenders directly involved in theft and snatching but also on the wider network dealing in stolen property. He said police action to strengthen public safety and law and order would continue.