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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula police arrest two ATM fraud suspects with 70 debit cards, POS machine

Panchkula police arrest two ATM fraud suspects with 70 debit cards, POS machine

Accused allegedly swapped cards of elderly and less-educated customers after learning their PINs; four-day police remand for questioning

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:46 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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The arrests were made by the Cyber Crime Police Station, Sector 20, following a tip-off about two men moving suspiciously around ATMs in the Sector 20 market. Representative image: iStock
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Panchkula Police have arrested two men allegedly involved in an ATM fraud racket and recovered 70 ATM cards, a point-of-sale (POS) machine and two mobile phones from them, foiling their suspected plan to target bank customers in Panchkula and Kalka.

The arrests were made by the Cyber Crime Police Station, Sector 20, following a tip-off about two men moving suspiciously around ATMs in the Sector 20 market. The suspects were allegedly carrying a large number of ATM cards and a POS machine.

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The accused have been identified as Manoj Kumar, a resident of Hisar district, and Anil, a resident of Bhiwani district. Police said 43 ATM cards were recovered from Manoj and 27 from Anil, who was also carrying the POS machine.

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According to DCP Crime and Traffic Amrinder Singh, preliminary questioning revealed that the accused allegedly targeted elderly and less-educated people who visited ATMs to withdraw cash. They would offer assistance, obtain their ATM PINs, swap their original cards with similar-looking ones and subsequently use the cards to withdraw money from their accounts.

The accused allegedly also picked up ATM cards left behind in machines and used a POS machine to withdraw money.

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A case was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Sector 20, on October 14 under Sections 318(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Both accused have been remanded in police custody for four days.

Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain said the arrests had prevented the accused from allegedly committing further offences. The police are investigating whether more people were involved, who supplied the POS machine and which ATMs in Haryana and Delhi were allegedly used to collect cards or withdraw money.

Nain advised people never to disclose their ATM PINs, hand over their cards to strangers or accept assistance from unknown persons while withdrawing cash. Further investigation is underway.

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