Panchkula police arrests man wanted in 2017 murder, Arms Act case

The police have arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a murder and Arms Act case registered at the MDC police station in 2017, taking the total number of such accused arrested this year to 284.

The accused, Harjinder Singh, a resident of Mohali, Punjab, was declared a proclaimed offender in July this year. He was produced before a court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh said. Two criminal cases are also registered against Harjinder Singh in Punjab.

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Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said the Proclaimed Offender Staff had arrested 284 proclaimed offenders this year so far. They were wanted in cases involving attempt to murder, Arms Act violations, cheque bounce, theft and drug trafficking, among other offences.

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Several of those arrested had more than one criminal case registered against them, while some had absconded after being released on bail.

The drive aims to bring absconding accused back into the legal process and ensure their appearance before courts.