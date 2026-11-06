Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula police bust inter-state drug network

Panchkula police bust inter-state drug network

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:29 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A case under the NDPS Act was subsequently registered at the Sector 20 police station.
Advertisement

The Panchkula police have arrested three drug smugglers in two separate cases, recovering 401 grams of charas and 15 grams of heroin, while tracing the supply network to Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh.

The arrests were made by the Anti-Narcotics Cell as part of an ongoing drive to dismantle inter-state drug supply networks.

Advertisement

In the first case, a team arrested Anil Kumar, a resident of New Indira Colony, Manimajra, Chandigarh, from the Sector 20 Grain Market following a tip-off. A search led to the recovery of 401 grams of charas from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act was subsequently registered at the Sector 20 police station.

Advertisement

During interrogation under a three-day police remand, Anil disclosed that he had procured the contraband from Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Kullu. A police team tracked down and arrested Rakesh from Himachal Pradesh. Both accused have been sent to judicial custody.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts