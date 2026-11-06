Panchkula police bust inter-state drug network

The Panchkula police have arrested three drug smugglers in two separate cases, recovering 401 grams of charas and 15 grams of heroin, while tracing the supply network to Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh.

The arrests were made by the Anti-Narcotics Cell as part of an ongoing drive to dismantle inter-state drug supply networks.

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In the first case, a team arrested Anil Kumar, a resident of New Indira Colony, Manimajra, Chandigarh, from the Sector 20 Grain Market following a tip-off. A search led to the recovery of 401 grams of charas from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act was subsequently registered at the Sector 20 police station.

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During interrogation under a three-day police remand, Anil disclosed that he had procured the contraband from Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Kullu. A police team tracked down and arrested Rakesh from Himachal Pradesh. Both accused have been sent to judicial custody.