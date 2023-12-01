Panchkula police bust kidnapping module

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 30

The police have busted an inter-state module involved in kidnapping of minor girls. The police have nabbed one man and rescued two minor girls.

The suspect has been identified as Jasbir Singh, son of Adalat Singh, a resident of Mira Bai Chowk, Rupnagar, in Punjab. Jasbir was currently residing in Faridabad and was also trying to extort money from the girls’ families.

The police said ACP Crime Arvind Kamboj received information from Torwa Police Station of District Bilaspur in Jharkhand about the kidnapping module. The information revealed that the suspect had kidnapped two minor girls and was at Nada Sahib in Panchkula.

A team led by the ACP and Inspector Nirmal Singh reached the location and apprehended Jasbir Singh. Soon, the team across the two kidnapped girls.

ACP Kamboj said, “Jasbir Singh had earlier kidnapped another child from the Delhi railway station in August. A case in the matter was registered at the Najafgarh police station in Delhi. The Bilaspur police registered another case for kidnapping two girls at the Torwa police station. We arrested Jasbir and handed him over to the Jharkhand police.

The ACP added that after kidnapping the two girls, Jasbir travelled to a number of places and he also demanded ransom from the girls’ families.

