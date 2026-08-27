Panchkula Police bust Rs 13.5-lakh liquor smuggling racket hidden under sports goods

Panchkula Police’s Anti-Narcotic Cell has recovered 268 boxes of illegal liquor, worth an estimated Rs 13.5 lakh, being smuggled from Chandigarh to West Bengal and Assam concealed under sports goods, officials said on Wednesday.

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DCP Crime and Traffic Amrinder Singh said the Anti-Narcotic Cell, led by in-charge Saurav Rawat, received a tip-off around 11.30 pm on August 26 that a truck carrying illegal liquor was headed from Chandigarh via Majri Chowk towards the highway. A police team set up a checkpoint near the cut leading to the Commando Complex, past the Ghaggar river, and intercepted the truck.

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The driver, identified as Shehzad Alam, a resident of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, was asked to pull the vehicle to the roadside, with a police officer seated beside him to keep watch, DCP Crime and Traffic Amrinder Singh said.

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According to the DCP, Alam attempted to flee, driving the truck at high speed towards a road behind a gurdwara. When the accompanying officer asked him to stop, Alam allegedly pushed him and jumped out after the truck had travelled some distance, leaving it uncontrolled and headed towards a building. The officer took charge of the steering and safely brought the truck to a halt, averting a major accident, police said.

Alam suffered a head injury in the fall and was chased down and caught by the police team. He was first taken to the Government Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, before being shifted to the Government Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he is undergoing treatment.

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A search of the truck led to the recovery of 268 boxes of Chandigarh-mark liquor, totalling around 2,500 litres, concealed under a covering of sports goods. Preliminary investigation showed the sports goods were first loaded onto the truck in Jalandhar, Punjab, after which the liquor was loaded in Chandigarh, with the consignment meant for Siliguri in West Bengal and Barpeta in Assam.

A case has been registered at Chandimandir police station under Sections 281, 221, 132 and 109 of the BNS and relevant provisions of the Excise Act. Sub-Inspector Nirmal Singh is investigating the case.

Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain said the police were working to trace the entire smuggling network, including where the liquor was loaded in Chandigarh and all those involved in the plan to transport the consignment to West Bengal and Assam. He added that illegal liquor, drugs and other unlawful activities would not be tolerated in the district and that strict legal action would be taken against everyone involved.