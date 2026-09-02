Panchkula Police challan 23 autos, 9 school buses in safety drive

Panchkula Police on Wednesday challaned 23 autos and nine school buses and impounded two vehicles during a special checking drive against overloaded and unsafe school transport across the district.

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Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain had directed the Traffic Police to act strictly against vehicles violating safety norms, saying there could be no compromise on the safety of school children.

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DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh said teams led by City Traffic SHO Varinder Kumar and Surajpur Traffic SHO Abhishek checked school vehicles for fire extinguishers, first-aid boxes, speed governors, fitness certificates, driver and conductor uniforms, and other mandatory documents.

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Nain appealed to school managements and parents to cooperate with the police in ensuring safe transportation. He said parents should verify that vehicles carrying their children meet safety standards, while school managements should regularly check vehicle fitness, safety equipment, documents and the eligibility of drivers and conductors. He asked both groups to keep a check on vehicle condition and the number of children being carried, and to report any negligence or overloading to the police immediately.