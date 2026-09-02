DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula Police challan 23 autos, 9 school buses in safety drive

Panchkula Police challan 23 autos, 9 school buses in safety drive

32 vehicles booked, two impounded for violating school transport safety norms

article_Author
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:30 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Panchkula Police on Wednesday challaned 23 autos and nine school buses and impounded two vehicles during a special checking drive against overloaded and unsafe school transport across the district.

Advertisement

Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain had directed the Traffic Police to act strictly against vehicles violating safety norms, saying there could be no compromise on the safety of school children.

Advertisement

DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh said teams led by City Traffic SHO Varinder Kumar and Surajpur Traffic SHO Abhishek checked school vehicles for fire extinguishers, first-aid boxes, speed governors, fitness certificates, driver and conductor uniforms, and other mandatory documents.

Advertisement

Nain appealed to school managements and parents to cooperate with the police in ensuring safe transportation. He said parents should verify that vehicles carrying their children meet safety standards, while school managements should regularly check vehicle fitness, safety equipment, documents and the eligibility of drivers and conductors. He asked both groups to keep a check on vehicle condition and the number of children being carried, and to report any negligence or overloading to the police immediately.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts