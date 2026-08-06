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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula, police conduct combing operation in Amaravati area

Panchkula, police conduct combing operation in Amaravati area

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:56 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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The police on Wednesday conducted a combing operation with the assistance of a sniffer dog in the Amaravati area, covering Surajpur and Rajjipur villages as part of their drive against crime and drug trafficking.

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The operation was carried out in a bid to strengthen law and order and intensify action against criminal and narcotics-related activities.

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Police teams conducted thorough searches of streets, shops, bushes, suspected hideouts and other sensitive locations. The operation also included verification of suspicious persons and close monitoring of movement in the area.

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According to DCP Aditi Singh, special emphasis was laid on identifying locations suspected of being used for the trafficking, sale or consumption of narcotic substances. The police teams also made local residents aware of the harmful effects of drug abuse.

The police appealed to residents to report any information about illegal drug activities on the Panchkula Police Drug Information Helpline numbers 7087081100 and 7087081048, assuring that the identity of informants would be kept confidential.

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