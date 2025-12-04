Panchkula Police crack down  on criminals; 89 held in Nov

The Panchkula Police turned November into a tough month for criminals and a successful one for law enforcement. All active crime units in the district launched an extensive crackdown on organised crime, drug and arms trafficking, theft, snatching and vehicle lifting. A total of 89 accused, including several notorious and most-wanted offenders, were arrested across 64 cases. The police said many potential crimes were averted due to timely action.

Advertisement

DCP, Crime, Manpreet Singh Sudan said the ACP, Crime, all crime unit heads and their teams remained continuously on the ground, focusing on theft, vehicle lifting, illegal liquor smuggling, snatching, robbery, dacoity, arms trafficking and drug trade. On several occasions, teams faced direct confrontation with armed criminals but overpowered them with resolute action.

Advertisement

Sharing data, the DCP said the operation resulted in major seizures. Five country-made pistols, four country-made guns, one country-made revolver, 16 live cartridges, one knife, 988 g of charas, 410 g of heroin, 6 kg 675 g of poppy husk, 1 kg 342 g of opium, one auto-rickshaw, four e-rickshaws, three cars, one tractor, one motorbike, five mobile phones, Rs 5.44 lakh in cash, 462 bottles of liquor, household items worth several lakhs and jewellery valued at around Rs 8 lakh were recovered. Advertisement

The seized weapons were intended for use in multiple crimes, and their recovery prevented major incidents. The narcotics was meant for supply within the district and neighbouring states.

Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj praised the performance of all crime units and directed that strict action against criminal activity must continue. He instructed crime units and police stations to carry out sustained action under ‘Operation Hotspot Domination’ against gambling, drugs and illegal activities to prevent such criminal networks from flourishing. Advertisement

150 hotspots identified; riders, PCR and ERV teams deployed

DCP, Crime, Manpreet Singh Sudan today held a meeting at the Mansa Devi police station with in-charges and staff of all PCR, rider and ERV teams in the district, issuing instructions to further intensify Operation Hotspot Domination. He directed that police personnel must immediately become active in their respective areas, increasing patrolling, vehicle checks and surveillance at hotspot locations.

He informed that a total of 150 hotspots have been identified across the district where drug consumption or sale, gambling, betting, antisocial activity and other crimes are likely to occur. The DCP instructed teams to maintain special focus on these points and ensure a strong police presence to instil fear among offenders.

DCP Sudan noted that continuous domination and patrolling have already helped reduce theft, snatching and related incidents significantly. In the coming days, police presence and intelligence gathering will be further strengthened to curb such crimes completely.

The meeting was attended by SHO Inspector Muneesh Kumar, in-charge Ramu Swami and around 120 police personnel. The DCP directed all teams to immediately move into their areas, monitor suspicious activity, conduct regular raids in hotspot zones and ensure swift action on every small or major input.