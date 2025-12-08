Panchkula police crack down on drunk driving: 752 challans issued in 37 days

The Panchkula police have intensified their drive to enhance road safety, taking a firm stand against drunk driving across the city. Over a period of just 37 days, covering November and the first week of December, the traffic police launched stringent enforcement measures targeting motorists who drove under the influence of alcohol.

Advertisement

According to ACP (Traffic) Surender Singh, police teams issued 581 challans for drunk driving in November alone, impounding 63 vehicles on the spot. The strict action continued into December, with the first week recording 171 challans and 23 vehicles seized.

Advertisement

Officials confirmed that this campaign will continue with equal rigor in the coming weeks to curb what they describe as a “dangerous and irresponsible behaviour” that poses a serious risk to public safety.

Advertisement

DCP (Crime & Traffic) Manpreet Singh Sudan emphasised that road safety remains the administration’s top priority. He warned that driving under the influence is not only a legal offense but also an act that endangers the lives of others. “Our goal is to ensure that the roads of Panchkula remain completely safe. Many accidents occur due to the recklessness of driving after consuming alcohol. We are committed to ensuring that no driver gets behind the wheel while intoxicated. Anyone who violates traffic laws will face strict action,” he said.

The DCP also appealed to the public to respect traffic regulations, refrain from driving under the influence, and actively support the police in preventing road accidents. The traffic police further announced that special checkpoints and random checks will be intensified across the city in the coming days as part of the ongoing crackdown on drunk driving.