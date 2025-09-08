DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula police crack down on traffic violators

Panchkula police crack down on traffic violators

Issue 56 challans, impound 10 vehicles during drive
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 03:15 AM Sep 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A cop challans a biker during a special traffic drive in Panchkula.
Advertisement

The police launched a special campaign against traffic violators on Saturday, during which 56 challans were issued.

Advertisement

Led by City Traffic SHO Varinder Kumar, police teams challaned 56 violators for various offences. These included 19 for lane violation, two for not wearing seat belt, two for taking illegal U-turn, three for wrong-side driving, four for riding without helmet, one for jumping red light and others.

Besides, 10 vehicles were impounded on the spot for serious violations. Among these, a motorist was caught deliberately covering the number plate with colour to evade identification. His vehicle was immediately impounded. Another vehicle with black film on its windows was also impounded.

Advertisement

The DCP (Traffic), Manpreet Singh Sudan, said ensuring smooth and safe traffic movement in Panchkula is the top priority of the police. “Anyone found violating the law will face stringent action,” he warned.

He also appealed to the residents to follow traffic regulations, stressing that compliance ensures safety for both themselves and other road users.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts