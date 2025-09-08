Panchkula police crack down on traffic violators

The police launched a special campaign against traffic violators on Saturday, during which 56 challans were issued.

Led by City Traffic SHO Varinder Kumar, police teams challaned 56 violators for various offences. These included 19 for lane violation, two for not wearing seat belt, two for taking illegal U-turn, three for wrong-side driving, four for riding without helmet, one for jumping red light and others.

Besides, 10 vehicles were impounded on the spot for serious violations. Among these, a motorist was caught deliberately covering the number plate with colour to evade identification. His vehicle was immediately impounded. Another vehicle with black film on its windows was also impounded.

The DCP (Traffic), Manpreet Singh Sudan, said ensuring smooth and safe traffic movement in Panchkula is the top priority of the police. “Anyone found violating the law will face stringent action,” he warned.

He also appealed to the residents to follow traffic regulations, stressing that compliance ensures safety for both themselves and other road users.