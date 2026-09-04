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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula police crack mobile snatching case in 48 hours, arrest two

Panchkula police crack mobile snatching case in 48 hours, arrest two

Bullet motorcycle, two snatched phones recovered; Second snatching case also solved, one accused already has 2024 case against him

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Nitin Jain
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:27 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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The police’s Crime Branch-2 today said it had arrested two accused within 48 hours of a mobile phone snatching incident in Sector 19, recovering the motorcycle used in the crime along with two snatched phones, including one linked to a separate case.

The accused were identified as Sunny, alias Panna, a resident of Dera Bassi, Mohali, and Vikas, alias Shaktiman, a resident of Saharanpur currently living in Dera Bassi.

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How the crime unfolded

According to DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh, the complainant, who works in Chandigarh, was walking behind a petrol pump in Green Park, Phase 2, Panchkula, around 8.30 pm on August 29 while talking to his family on the cellphone. Two youths on a motorcycle approached from behind, snatched the cellphone from his hand and fled. A case was registered at the Sector 20 police station and investigation taken up.

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Arrest and recoveries

Acting on secret information, a Crime Branch-2 team led by in-charge Praveen Malik arrested both accused on September 1. The Bullet motorcycle used in the crime was recovered from their possession. During questioning, the accused helped police recover the cellphone snatched in the August 29 incident, along with a second mobile phone allegedly snatched in an unrelated case.

During investigation the police found that Vikas already had a snatching case registered against him at the Sector 14 police station, Panchkula, in 2024.

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Zero-tolerance policy

Commissioner of Police (CP) Pankaj Nain said both accused were sent to judicial custody today after completion of a one-day police remand. He said providing a safe environment to the public was the top priority for the police. He said police personnel had been directed to focus on preventing snatching and theft incidents and taking immediate action when they occur, under a zero-tolerance policy.

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