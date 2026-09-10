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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula police create corridors to transport donated organs

Panchkula police create corridors to transport donated organs

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:32 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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The Panchkula police on Wednesday created two green corridors to transport a kidney and a heart from the wife of an Army personnel who was declared brain dead, after her family consented to organ donation.

According to DCP Aditi Singh, the kidney was transported from Command Hospital, Chandimandir, through Panchkula to PGIMS, Rohtak, while a second corridor was created to carry the heart from Chandimandir through Old Panchkula to the Zirakpur border. The heart was then to be taken to Chandigarh airport, where a Fortis Hospital retrieval team would transport it to its destination.

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The police, under SHO Varinder Kumar, kept both routes clear of obstructions, with teams closely monitoring the movement and coordinating with neighbouring districts. Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain said organ donation was among the greatest forms of service to humanity, adding that police duty extended beyond maintaining law and order.

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