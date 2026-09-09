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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula police create green corridors within minutes for organ donation

Panchkula police create green corridors within minutes for organ donation

Kidney rushed to Rohtak, heart to Chandigarh Airport after Army officer's wife declared brain dead

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:10 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Traffic Police, under Traffic SHO Varinder Kumar, kept both routes clear of obstruction, with teams monitoring movement closely. File
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Panchkula Police on Wednesday created two green corridors within minutes to transport life-saving organs after the wife of an Army personnel, declared brain dead at Command Hospital, Chandimandir Cantt, became an organ donor with her family’s consent.

According to DCP Aditi Singh, one kidney was routed from Command Hospital, Chandimandir, through Panchkula towards PGIMS Rohtak, while a second corridor carried the heart from Chandimandir through Old Panchkula up to the Zirakpur border, for onward transport to Chandigarh Airport, from where a Fortis Hospital retrieval team was to take it to its destination.

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Traffic Police, under Traffic SHO Varinder Kumar, kept both routes clear of obstruction, with teams monitoring movement closely and maintaining coordination with neighbouring districts through which the corridors passed.

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Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said organ donation was among the greatest forms of service to humanity, adding that police duty extended beyond law and order to protecting human life in critical situations. He commended the donor family for a decision that could give several people a new lease of life, crediting the successful operation to coordinated efforts among police, hospital administration, medical teams and the districts concerned.

At a glance

  • Organs transported: kidney (to PGIMS Rohtak), heart (to Chandigarh Airport)
  • Donor: wife of Army personnel, declared brain dead at Command Hospital, Chandimandir
  • Routes: Chandimandir–Panchkula–Rohtak; Chandimandir–Old Panchkula–Zirakpur border
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