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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula police honours 2021 NDA girls’ topper Shanan Dhaka

Panchkula police honours 2021 NDA girls’ topper Shanan Dhaka

Originally from Sundana village in Rohtak district, Shanan belongs to a family with a strong military tradition spanning three generations

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:17 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Shanan Dhaka with her family. Image credit/X
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Shanan Dhaka, daughter of Special Police Officer (SPO) Vijay Kumar, posted at the Police Commissioner’s Office in Panchkula, has brought laurels to her family, Haryana and the Panchkula Police by being commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army.

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Shanan was selected through the NDA examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in 2021. Her achievement is particularly significant as she was among the first batch of women allowed to enter the NDA following a landmark Supreme Court decision. In her first attempt, she secured All India Rank 10 and topped the list among female candidates.

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A felicitation ceremony was held at the Police Commissioner’s Office in Panchkula on Thursday, where Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain honoured her with a bouquet and extended his best wishes for a distinguished career in service of the nation.

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After completing four years of rigorous military training, Shanan was commissioned as a Lieutenant during the passing-out parade at the Indian Military Academy on June 13.

DCP Panchkula Srishti Gupta also felicitated Shanan with a bouquet and a certificate of appreciation, wishing her success in her future endeavours.

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Originally from Sundana village in Rohtak district, Shanan belongs to a family with a strong military tradition spanning three generations. Her grandfather, Chandrabhan Dhaka, served in the Indian Army, while her father also served in the force before joining the Panchkula Police as an SPO. Her elder sister, Jonun Dhaka, is a Captain in the Military Nursing Service.

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