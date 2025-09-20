Panchkula police issue traffic advisory ahead of Navratri fair at Mansa Devi

To ensure the smooth and safe conduct of Navratri Fair at the Mata Mansa Devi Temple complex from September 22 to October 1, the Panchkula traffic police has issued a detailed traffic advisory. Anticipating a large number of devotees, special arrangements have been made, and all motorists have been urged to follow designated routes and parking locations to maintain a smooth traffic flow.

According to the advisory issued by DCP Traffic Manpreet Singh Sudan, vehicles traveling between Panchkula and Chandigarh should avoid the Mansa Devi Temple road and instead use the Housing Board route. Parking for heavy vehicles, such as buses and tractor-trolleys carrying devotees, will be arranged near the Mansa Devi police station, accessible via a left turn from Kohni Sahib Gurdwara. The entry of other heavy vehicles into the temple area will remain strictly prohibited.

Parking for smaller vehicles, including cars, auto-rickshaws, and two-wheelers, will be provided at the common parking area near Mansa Devi Gaushala. No general vehicle parking will be allowed on the road from Singh Dwar to the temple premises. Auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws arriving from Manimajra will park at the common parking near the gaushala after crossing the underpass beyond Kohni Sahib Gurdwara.

The traffic police have appealed to devotees to make maximum use of public transport, cooperate with police personnel on duty around the temple complex, and strictly follow traffic regulations to avoid congestion or other inconveniences. The DCP Traffic assured that the police administration has made full preparations, keeping in view the convenience and safety of devotees. He urged people to extend full cooperation, stating that adherence to the rules would enable everyone to have a smooth and comfortable visit to the temple.