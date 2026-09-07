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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula Police launch verification drive for delivery agents

Panchkula Police launch verification drive for delivery agents

Panchkula Police teams from police stations, police post and special units will collect and verify records of delivery riders as part of the exercise to strengthen security

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:02 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Panchkula Police has launched a verification drive covering delivery agents working with online food delivery, e-commerce and other delivery companies operating in the district, with checks of their identities, addresses and criminal backgrounds.

The drive has been launched on the directions of Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain. Police teams from police stations, police post and special units will collect and verify records of delivery riders as part of the exercise.

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DCP Aditi Singh said the verification would cover the name, mobile number, permanent and current address, identity documents, company or agency details and other required information of each delivery agent.

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According to police, the offices of various delivery companies operating in Panchkula have been contacted and their data of delivery riders collected. The data covers riders employed by online food delivery, e-commerce and other companies. Police-level verification of the riders, including verification of their identities, addresses and criminal records, has now been initiated.

The companies and agencies have been directed to maintain complete records of their employees and carry out their verification from time to time.

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Police have also asked the companies to ensure that employment details are updated whenever a delivery agent leaves one company or agency and joins another. The measure is intended to help establish the identity and employment history of a person and trace relevant information if he is subsequently found involved in any criminal activity.

Commissioner Nain said the exercise was not aimed at any particular person or group. He said the objective was to strengthen the city’s security system and develop an effective information network to help prevent criminal activities.

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