Panchkula police nab 3 phone snatchers

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 8

The police claimed to have solved two cases of snatching with the arrest of three persons.

The suspects have been identified as Rohit of Mauli Jagran, Sandeep, alias Soda, and Sohit, both residents of Rajeev Colony in Sector 17 here.

In his complaint to the police, Karan Pratap, who was residing as a tenant in Sector 8 here, had stated that while he was talking on a mobile phone on his way towards a gym on February 3, two persons came from behind and snatched the phone. A case under Section 379-A of the IPC was registered in this regard at the Sector 7 police station.

The police said in the second case, Shubham, a resident of Dariya village in Chandigarh, had reported that he was returning from work in Sector 16 on February 3, when two persons on a scooty snatched his mobile phone near a hospital in Sector 17. A case was registered against the unidentified snatchers at the Sector 14 police station.

The police said the detective staff arrested the three suspects today. They were produced in court, which remanded them in judicial custody.