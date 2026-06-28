Panchkula police nab couple for robbing motorcyclist

The Panchkula police on Saturday busted a gang involved in luring an innocent motorcyclist on the pretext of getting a lift and stealing his cash, mobile phone and motorcycles. The police have arrested two accused, identified as Balwan Singh and his wife, Savneet Kaur, both residents of Kaithal district.

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According to the police, main accused Balwan Singh is being interrogated to determine the identity of the other absconding accused involved in the crime, and recover the stolen goods. According to SHO Rajesh Kumar, a case has been registered under Sections 304, 318(4), 126(2), 61(2) and 3(5) of the BNS based on a complaint lodged by a Panchkula resident.

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The complainant said that on June 20, he was traveling from Panchkula to Amravati on his motorcycle when a woman stopped him and asked him for a ride to Pinjore. He accepted and gave her a ride. Later, the woman asked him for an online payment of Rs 50 for an auto and called him to Ishar Nagar on the pretext of returning the borrowed money.

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When he arrived, two young men were accompanying the woman, one of whom claimed to be her husband. The accused forcibly took him to an ATM and withdrew Rs 22,000 from his account. They snatched the complainant’s mobile phone and motorcycle, forced him into a car and fled after leaving him in the Lohgarh area.

Panchkula DCP Srishti Gupta said, “Accused Balwan Singh has been sent to three-day police remand, while his wife has been sent to judicial custody. The accused will be questioned about the other two absconding suspects. Efforts will also be made to recover the looted cash, motorcycle and phone.”