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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula police raid Pinjore slums, seize 46 bikes and drugs; 6 detained

Panchkula police raid Pinjore slums, seize 46 bikes and drugs; 6 detained

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 06:51 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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DCP Aditi Singh and DCP Crime & Traffic Amrinder Singh led the operation, with ACP Crime Aman Kumar overseeing it on the ground. iStock
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Panchkula police conducted a major search operation early on Saturday across Verma Colony, Bihari Colony and Bangla Colony in Marranwala under Pinjore Police Station, verifying tenants at around 340 houses and slum dwellings and seizing 46 suspicious motorcycles, including 17 without number plates.

DCP Aditi Singh and DCP Crime & Traffic Amrinder Singh led the operation, with ACP Crime Aman Kumar overseeing it on the ground.

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According to Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain, 11 special teams comprising 80 personnel -- drawn from the Haryana Armed Police Reserve Force, Crime Branch teams, Pinjore Police Station and Marranwala Police Post -- took part, with sniffer dogs deployed to check for suspected NDPS-related activity.

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Recoveries and detentions

Police detained six suspicious persons for questioning. Searches of grocery and tobacco shops in the area led to the recovery of suspected bhang, sulfa and other prohibited tobacco and intoxicant products, including Cool Lip.

Shopkeepers were issued strict instructions, with further action to follow after checking the sources of the recovered items.

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Police said action had been initiated against landlords whose tenants were found without police verification.

Commissioner Pankaj Nain said the drive, which began earlier with an operation in Saketri, MDC, was aimed at ensuring rented accommodation was not used as cover for illegal activity, and that such search operations would continue in other areas as required.

He appealed to the public to complete tenant verification before renting property and to report any suspicious person, vehicle or intoxicant to the police.

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