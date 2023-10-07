Panchkula police raise awareness on cybercrime

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 6

Police officials educated mute and hearing-impaired students at Government Polytechnic College, Sector 26, on cybercrime today. They distributed pamphlets and provided information to students on how to protect themselves from cybercrimes.

Arun Bisht, SHO of the Sector 20 police station, educated auto and rickshaw drivers and others on the growing incidence of cybercrime. He advised them against engaging in conversations with unknown individuals on phones or social media, as cybercriminals often build trust with victims before committing fraud.

In case of any cyber-related incidents, he urged people to immediately call the Cyber Helpline number 1930 and report their complaints.

Meanwhile, to ensure women safety, all auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and similar vehicles operating in Panchkula will now bear stickers having the vehicle details and would be linked to the Dial 112 emergency service. This way, all information about auto drivers will be maintained by the police for enhanced safety.

#cyber crime #Panchkula