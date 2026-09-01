Panchkula Police recover 40 stolen mobiles in 20 days, tally reaches 190 this year
Phones worth Rs 38 lakh returned to owners; DCP credits Cyber Cell’s speedy action
Panchkula Police’s Cyber Cell has traced and recovered 40 missing mobile phones in the last 20 days, taking the total number of phones recovered this year to 190, with a combined market value of around Rs 38 lakh, police said on Monday.
DCP Aditi Singh, after taking charge, had directed the Cyber Cell to speed up recovery of missing phones, following which the team traced the 40 devices over the past three weeks. Singh commended Cyber Cell in-charge Amit Kumar and his team for their work under Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain’s leadership.
DCP met the phone owners on Monday, handed over the recovered devices and heard their experiences. Several owners said they had almost given up hope of recovering their phones and thanked the police for their effort.
How to report, track & block a lost or stolen phone via CEIR
|Step
|What to do
|1. Report the loss
|Report the loss or theft at the nearest police station and keep a copy of the FIR.
|2. Block the SIM
|Get the SIM in the lost phone blocked and obtain a duplicate SIM for the same number.
|3. Visit CEIR
|Go to ceir.gov.in and select “Block your lost/stolen mobile”.
|4. Enter details
|Fill in the mobile number, IMEI number, brand and model, date and place of loss, FIR number and identity proof details.
|5. Upload documents
|Upload the purchase invoice and FIR copy, then submit the request.
|6. Track the request
|Note the request ID generated after submission to track the status of the request online.