Panchkula police rescue 54 persons

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 1

The police have successfully carried out a month-long campaign against human trafficking in the district, called “Operation Smile” or “Operation Muskaan”.

Under the guidance of ADGP OP Singh and the leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumer Pratap Singh, a police team traced missing persons and rescued bonded labourers.

According to a spokesperson for the police, the campaign was conducted from April 1 to 30. The police traced 13 missing children and as many adults and reunited them with their families. The team also rescued 21 women, men and children who were forced to do labour. The police rescued seven beggars with the help of NGOs and rehabilitated them at Apna Ashram, Shamli.

The team was formed at the police station level to curb human trafficking and rehabilitate the victims with the help of the Child Welfare Officer, Anti-Human Trafficking Units and NGOs.

The spokesperson said the police visited Bal Bhavan and Shelter Homes in the district to reunite children with their families by sharing information with other units and getting information about the children.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police expressed satisfaction with the success of the campaign, saying that the police had rehabilitated a total of 54 people. The police will continue with the effort. The police also raised awareness against human trafficking during the campaign.