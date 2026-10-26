Panchkula Police reunite 2-year-old girl with mother within four hours

Panchkula police reunited a two-year-old girl with her mother within four hours after she wandered out of her home while playing in Sector 25, prompting a search to trace her family.

According to DCP Aditi Singh, the girl stepped out of her home after her parents left for work. A local resident spotted her alone and alerted the police, following which a team took her to the police post and tried to establish her identity.

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Led by police post in-charge Ramu Swami, the team used WhatsApp groups and contacted local residents to trace the child’s family. The efforts helped the police identify her mother and safely hand over the girl to her within four hours of receiving the information.

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The police also counselled the mother on child safety and the need to ensure that young children remain under responsible adult supervision.

Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain urged parents to exercise caution and ensure that children are never left unattended at home or elsewhere. He said even a small lapse in supervision could expose young children to risk and advised people to inform the police immediately in an emergency.