Panchkula police reunite 343 missing persons with families this year

Panchkula police have reunited 343 missing and separated persons with their families between January 1 and September 20 this year, including 117 children below 18 years of age.

Of the 343 persons traced, 80 were males/boys and 263 were females/girls. Those reunited included people ranging in age from a six-month-old infant to an 81-year-old person.

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The police said the tracing efforts involved teams at police stations and police posts, the Cyber Cell, Emergency Response Vehicles, Durga Shakti teams and other personnel working on the ground. Technical assistance, local inquiries, searches at public places and analysis of available information were used to trace the missing persons.

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In several cases, the missing persons had travelled from Panchkula to other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan. Police teams extended their searches beyond Panchkula, traced them and reunited them with their families.

DCP Aditi Singh said every missing-person complaint was taken seriously and concerned teams were activated immediately after receiving information. She said that in cases involving children, elderly persons and others who could not clearly provide their names, addresses or family details, the police used WhatsApp groups, technical resources, local information and continuous field visits to establish their identities and trace their families.

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Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain said tracing a missing person was not merely a police action, as the disappearance caused anxiety and distress to the entire family. He said teams made efforts to respond promptly to every complaint and ensure that missing persons were traced and safely reunited with their families at the earliest.

Nain also urged children and young people not to leave home without informing anyone in case of a family or personal problem. Instead, he advised them to speak to their parents, family members, teachers or another trusted person. He urged parents to maintain regular communication with their children and understand their problems and emotions so that difficult situations could be addressed in time.

Panchkula police have also appealed to the public not to leave a missing or wandering child, woman, elderly person or any other individual unattended and to immediately inform Dial 112 or the nearest police station or police post.