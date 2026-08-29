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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula Police reunite crying 6-year-old boy with family within hours

Panchkula Police reunite crying 6-year-old boy with family within hours

WhatsApp group photo appeal helps trace parents; couple who found child praised

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 06:37 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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A 6-year-old boy found wandering alone near Harmilap Nagar, Baltana, in Punjab, was reunited with his family within hours, following prompt action by Panchkula Police and alertness of local residents.

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According to DCP Aditi Singh, a young man and woman spotted the boy, who was crying and appeared frightened, and brought him safely to Sector 14 police station.

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A police team led by Station House Officer Inspector Rajbir Yadav immediately launched efforts to trace the child’s family, gathering identification details and sharing his photograph across various WhatsApp groups. The appeal led to information about the boy’s parents, after which the child was handed over to them following necessary verification, police said.

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The family thanked Panchkula Police, while police commended the couple who brought the child to the station for their humane gesture.

Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain said reuniting those separated from their families, especially children, at the earliest was a police priority, and that Panchkula Police teams worked with sensitivity and promptness in such cases. He appealed to the public to inform police immediately upon spotting any child or person in distress or unaccompanied, after moving them to a safe location, so they could be reunited with their families at the earliest.

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