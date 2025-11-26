Panchkula police revive traffic-free initiative

Sector 5 residents witnessed a refreshing start to the week as its streets transformed into a traffic-free fitness corridor in the morning. From 6 am to 7.30 am, residents took full advantage of the calm environment—jogging, walking and running in large numbers. Launched by DGP OP Singh during his tenure as Panchkula Police Commissioner, the initiative has been revived. It aims of promotehealth and creating safer public spaces.
