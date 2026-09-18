Panchkula police seize 256 g heroin worth Rs 50 lakh, 1 arrested; Amritsar supply link under scanner

The Panchkula police’s Crime Branch-1 has arrested an accused and seized 256 grams of heroin, valued at over Rs 50 lakh, in a drug trafficking case. The accused has been identified as Mohit Kumar, 24, a resident of village Shyamtu in Panchkula.

According to DCP (Crime & Traffic) Amrinder Singh, the Crime Branch-1 team, led by in-charge Manoj Kumar, received a tip-off on September 17 that a youth carrying a heroin consignment was standing near the Mattewali flyover on the Panchkula-Yamunanagar main road. Acting swiftly, the team apprehended the accused on the spot and seized 256 grams of heroin during the search. A case has been registered against him under the NDPS Act at the Chandimandir police station.

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Amritsar supply line

Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said preliminary questioning revealed that the accused used to procure heroin from Amritsar and was preparing to break it into small 1-gram pouches for sale in Panchkula, Dhakoli, Zirakpur and surrounding areas at around Rs 2,500 per gram. He has been taken on five-day police remand, during which he will be questioned about the main supplier and others involved in the network.

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Nain said the Panchkula police’s action was not limited to large recoveries and arrests but also focused on curbing early drug habits, with teams raiding areas around educational institutions to check and seize Cool Lip, rolling papers and similar substances used to lure youth towards drugs, alongside school awareness programmes. He said the fight against drugs was being waged on multiple fronts — action against traffickers, recovery of narcotics, prevention of early habits, youth awareness and treatment for drug-affected persons — aimed at weakening the drug network at its roots while steering youth towards a safe and healthy future.