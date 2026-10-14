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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula police step up checks

Panchkula police step up checks

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:21 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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The police here have put the district on high alert for the festive season, intensifying checking at all 32 checkpoints, especially on roads linking Panchkula with neighbouring states.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Aditi Singh said additional personnel had been deployed at interstate border checkpoints, where vehicles and people were being thoroughly checked for suspicious activity.

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Foot patrolling has been stepped up. All PCR vehicles, police riders and emergency response vehicles have been put on high alert for a quick response.

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Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain said railway stations, bus stands, hotels, inns, dharamshalas and other public places were under special surveillance. Police teams are checking registers and records at these places.

Hotel operators have been directed not to allow anyone to stay without a valid identity proof. Police teams are carrying out surprise inspections at hotels and other accommodation facilities to ensure compliance.

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