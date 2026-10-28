Panchkula Police step up festive security, tighten checks at hotels, PGs across 4 districts

With festivals and key VVIP programmes approaching, Police Commissioner, Panchkula, and Inspector General of Police, Ambala Range, Pankaj Nain, has directed police officers in four districts to strengthen security, intensify market patrolling and verify the identities of people staying at hotels, inns and paying guest (PG) accommodations.

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During a video conference on Wednesday, Nain reviewed security arrangements with officers from Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra and issued directions to ensure public safety, maintain law and order, and manage traffic and crowds during upcoming events.

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He directed all station house officers (SHOs) to personally visit markets and coordinate with market associations, sweet shop owners, authorised firecracker sellers, gift shop owners and jewellers. Police presence in crowded commercial areas is to be increased to prevent theft and snatching incidents.

Police teams have also been directed to act against the illegal sale and storage of firecrackers and the sale of adulterated sweets. Verification of every person staying at hotels, inns and PG accommodations has been ordered, along with increased monitoring of suspicious activities and intensified checking outside schools and colleges.

Nain ordered strict action against vehicles without number plates, those fitted with black films, triple riding, stunt driving and people creating noise by bursting firecrackers from Bullet motorcycles.

He also directed officers to ensure visible police deployment on the ground, make maximum use of available personnel and conduct night patrols wearing reflective jackets and carrying necessary safety equipment. Security arrangements will be reviewed daily.

The meeting also reviewed security for President Droupadi Murmu’s scheduled visit to Kurukshetra on November 1 and the Run for Unity event in Panchkula on October 31, which Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will flag off to mark National Unity Day.

Officers were directed to ensure comprehensive security, with particular attention to traffic management, crowd control and other requirements related to VVIP visits.

The meeting was attended by Panchkula DCP Aditi Singh, DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh, Kurukshetra SP Chander Mohan, Yamunanagar SP Kamaldeep Goel and Ambala SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat, besides other senior officers, SHOs, police post in-charges and crime unit heads from the four districts.