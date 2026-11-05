Panchkula Police step up patrolling, vehicle checks ahead of Diwali

Panchkula Police have intensified patrolling and security checks across the district ahead of Diwali, with special focus on markets, crowded places and busy intersections to prevent crime and ensure public safety during the festive rush.

Security arrangements have been strengthened across Panchkula, including Pinjore and Kalka, on the directions of Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain.

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Teams led by Station House Officers and police post in-charges are conducting regular foot patrols and checking suspicious vehicles and individuals at surprise checkpoints.

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DCP Aditi Singh said police personnel were maintaining a strict vigil in shopping areas and other crowded locations. Special attention was being paid to illegal firecracker sales, and strict action would be taken against those involved.

Police teams are also interacting with residents and spreading awareness about safety measures. Officers have been directed to maintain continuous surveillance and respond immediately to suspicious activities.

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Nain said maintaining law and order and protecting residents during the festive season remained the police's priority. He urged people to follow safety guidelines and promptly report any suspicious activity.

Police safety advisory

Police have urged residents to:

Keep children under supervision in crowded markets and never leave them unattended.

Inform the police immediately about any unattended or suspicious object and avoid touching it.

Never drive under the influence of alcohol or use mobile phones while driving.

Not allow minors to drive vehicles under any circumstances.

The police said public cooperation was essential to ensure a safe and peaceful Diwali.