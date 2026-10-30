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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula Police step up market security ahead of festive rush; SHOs told to conduct regular visits

Panchkula Police step up market security ahead of festive rush; SHOs told to conduct regular visits

Police riders and patrol teams increased; traders, jewellers, sweet shop owners and firecracker sellers given direct access to local police officials

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 09:26 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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The security drive focuses on crowded markets and commercial establishments. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
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With festive shopping expected to draw large crowds to markets, Panchkula Police has stepped up security, increased patrolling and deployed additional police riders, while directing all Station House Officers (SHOs) to personally visit markets and maintain direct contact with traders and shopkeepers.

The security drive focuses on crowded markets and commercial establishments, particularly sweet shops, authorised firecracker outlets, gift shops and jewellery stores, which are witnessing increased activity during the festive season.

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Acting on the directions of Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain, SHOs and police post in-charges are visiting their respective markets, meeting traders and market associations, reviewing security arrangements and addressing concerns. Police teams are also sharing their contact numbers with shopkeepers to ensure immediate assistance in case of an emergency or suspicious activity.

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DCP Aditi Singh said police presence had been strengthened in markets and other crowded areas, with additional deployment of police riders and other units. Regular patrolling was being conducted to keep a watch on anti-social elements and ensure the safety of shoppers, traders and shopkeepers.

During the visits, police officers are interacting directly with traders, listening to their security concerns and assuring them of prompt action whenever required.

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The police have also urged residents to use two-wheelers wherever possible during the festive rush and park their vehicles only at designated parking sites to prevent traffic congestion.

Citizens have been advised to immediately report any suspicious activity by calling Dial 112 or contacting the nearest police personnel, local SHO or police post in-charge.

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