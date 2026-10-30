Panchkula Police to crack down on vehicles without proper number plates from November 1

Panchkula Police will intensify its district-wide crackdown on vehicles without number plates, those displaying concealed or tampered registration numbers and those not fitted with prescribed High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) from November 1, following a 15-day advisory period that ends on October 31.

The special drive, ordered by Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain, will target vehicles whose registration numbers are missing, obscured with mud or tape, tampered with or displayed in violation of prescribed standards. Police teams will take action against violators across the district.

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The crackdown follows sustained enforcement over the past few months, which, according to Nain, has helped reduce vehicle theft and snatching incidents by making it difficult for criminals to conceal their identity and evade detection.

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Panchkula Police had issued an advisory around 15 days ago, asking vehicle owners to get their number plates corrected and ensure compliance with prescribed norms by October 31. Traffic personnel also visited different areas to educate motorists before enforcement begins.

The campaign will be conducted under the supervision of DCP Aditi Singh and DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh, with police stations, police posts and traffic units jointly deployed to identify violations and take action.

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Besides number plate violations, the drive will target triple riding, reckless motorcycle riding and stunts, particularly on Bullet motorcycles, black films on vehicle windows, drunk driving and underage driving.

Nain said properly displayed registration plates were essential for establishing vehicle identity and preventing crime. He said the objective was not merely to issue challans but also to improve road safety and promote compliance with traffic rules.