Panchkula police to step up drive against drug trade, gambling

The Panchkula police have decided to launch a special campaign to curb gambling, drug trafficking and offences under the Arms Act.

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Under it, while the police will strengthen checkpoints, regular checking drives will also be held to keep a watch on suspicious persons.

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The decision was taken at a review meeting attended by in-charges of various crime units. The meeting was held at the Police Commissioner’s Office in Sector 4.

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During the meeting, a detailed strategy was prepared to curb crime, dispose of pending cases quickly and take strict action against drug trafficking, gambling, and illegal arms trade.

The DCP (Crime and Traffic) told the officers that no laxity towards crime would be tolerated.Sensitive locations have been identified, where special teams will be deployed.

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These teams will conduct regular patrolling, surveillance, and intelligence-based operations to identify and dismantle gambling and drug trafficking dens.

Police officers have been instructed to strengthen checkpoints across the district to keep a close watch on suspicious persons.

Verification drive

The officers have been instructed to make the maximum use of technical and human intelligence to expose criminal networks and arrest the key accused at the earliest. A fresh verification and monitoring drive will also be launched for habitual offenders, potential criminals, and history-sheeters, who are currently out on bail.