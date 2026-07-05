Panchkula police to verify vendors, delivery personnel

To strengthen public safety, improve police-public engagement and review ongoing public welfare initiatives, the Panchkula Police on Saturday held a meeting with presidents and general secretaries of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) from various sectors and colonies at its Sector 4 office.

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The meeting focused on issues related to law and order, public safety, traffic management, community participation and social welfare. A key proposal discussed was the phased police verification of street vendors, including cart vendors and hawkers operating in residential areas. As part of the exercise, all vendors will be assigned unique identification numbers for their carts and vehicles. The police also announced that all delivery personnel working in the district will undergo verification to further strengthen security measures.

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Officials said CCTV cameras would be installed at key locations where coverage was currently lacking, with support from local residents and RWAs. Police patrolling will also be intensified in sensitive areas. Addressing a long-standing public demand, the police announced that barricades at Majri Chowk would be removed on a trial basis. Traffic movement will be closely monitored during the trial, following which a decision will be taken based on its impact on both road safety and traffic flow. — TNS