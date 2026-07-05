DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula police to verify vendors, delivery personnel

Panchkula police to verify vendors, delivery personnel

The police held a meeting with presidents and general secretaries of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) from various sectors and colonies at its Sector 4 office

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:51 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
In the complaints, the Ludhiana activist alleges an advisory issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was not being implemented by the local police.
Advertisement

To strengthen public safety, improve police-public engagement and review ongoing public welfare initiatives, the Panchkula Police on Saturday held a meeting with presidents and general secretaries of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) from various sectors and colonies at its Sector 4 office.

Advertisement

The meeting focused on issues related to law and order, public safety, traffic management, community participation and social welfare. A key proposal discussed was the phased police verification of street vendors, including cart vendors and hawkers operating in residential areas. As part of the exercise, all vendors will be assigned unique identification numbers for their carts and vehicles. The police also announced that all delivery personnel working in the district will undergo verification to further strengthen security measures.

Advertisement

Officials said CCTV cameras would be installed at key locations where coverage was currently lacking, with support from local residents and RWAs. Police patrolling will also be intensified in sensitive areas. Addressing a long-standing public demand, the police announced that barricades at Majri Chowk would be removed on a trial basis. Traffic movement will be closely monitored during the trial, following which a decision will be taken based on its impact on both road safety and traffic flow. — TNS

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts