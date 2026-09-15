Panchkula police trace missing 19-year-old girl, reunite her with family

The Panchkula police traced a 19-year-old girl from the Sector 21 area who had left home without informing her family and safely reunited her with her family after counselling. The recovery was part of the continued efforts by the team of Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain to trace missing persons.

The girl’s family lodged a complaint at the Sector 21 police post on September 8 after she failed to return home. Acting on the complaint, police registered a missing-person case and launched a search to trace her.

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A police team led by the police post in-charge Mukesh Saini pursued the case diligently. After receiving crucial information, the team traced and safely recovered the girl. Following necessary counselling, she was reunited with her family. The family expressed its gratitude to the Panchkula police for safely tracing and recovering her.

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DCP Aditi Singh appealed to young people to always inform their families before leaving home and to consult family members before making important decisions. She also urged parents to maintain open communication with their children and make an effort to understand them, so that children feel comfortable sharing their problems and emotions with their families.