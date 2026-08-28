Panchkula police trace ‘missing’ woman to Noida, reunite 23-yr-old with family

The Panchkula police have tracked down and secured a 23-year-old woman in Noida, nearly three weeks after she went missing from her home in Sector 21, officials said on Thursday. The woman had left home on August 3 without informing her family. When she did not return, her family approached the Sector 21 police station on August 4 and lodged a missing person report.

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A police team, led by post incharge Mukesh Saini, pursued the case and recovered the woman safely from Noida on August 26. During questioning, she told the police she had gone to Noida for work. After counselling, she was reunited with her family.

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DCP Aditi Singh appealed to young people to inform their families before stepping out for any reason and to consult them before taking important decisions. She also urged parents to maintain open communication with their children so that they feel comfortable sharing their problems and feelings with the family.