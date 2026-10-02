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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula police train traffic cops in soft skills to improve public dealing

Panchkula police train traffic cops in soft skills to improve public dealing

Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said policing extends beyond law enforcement to effective communication and trust-building with the public

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:21 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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The Panchkula police organised a two-day training programme on “Soft Skills: Advanced Techniques in People Management” for traffic police personnel at the Police Lines’ GO Mess, an initiative taken by Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain to improve communication and public dealing among the force.

According to DCP Aditi Singh, the training is being conducted by Preeti Singh, Founder and CEO of Thrive Skills Studio, covering effective communication, better public dealing, peaceful conflict handling, composure under pressure and building public trust.

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Personnel are being guided on maintaining a positive, calm and respectful approach while dealing with difficult and stressful situations on duty — a skill considered particularly important for traffic police, who interact daily with people of varied behaviours and circumstances on the roads.

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Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said policing extends beyond law enforcement to effective communication and trust-building with the public. “Our endeavour is to ensure that police personnel remain firm in every situation while maintaining patience, respect and sensitivity during duty. Soft skills training will help them make better decisions in stressful situations and further strengthen public trust. Our aim is firmness on duty, respect in behaviour and stronger cooperation between the police and the public for safer roads,” Nain said.

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