Panchkula Police turn cleanliness into routine, launch special drive

Panchkula Police on Monday conducted a district-wide cleanliness drive across police stations, police posts, Police Lines, offices and other police premises, with personnel undertaking cleaning work themselves as part of an initiative to make cleanliness a regular practice.

The drive was conducted on the directions of Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain. Police personnel removed accumulated garbage and waste from their premises and also cleaned surrounding areas. They pledged to keep their workplaces clean and organised.

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The initiative was aimed not only at improving cleanliness in police premises but also at reinforcing a sense of responsibility among police personnel towards maintaining their workplaces.

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DCP Aditi Singh said cleanliness should be part of everyday life and responsibility towards workplaces and public spaces should be treated in the same manner as keeping one’s home clean. She said the police initiative was also intended to spread awareness among people about maintaining cleanliness.

Nain said the objective was to ensure that people visiting any police station, police post or police office in Panchkula found a clean and organised environment.

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He directed police personnel to treat cleanliness of their premises as a responsibility and make it part of their routine. He also appealed to residents not to litter and to contribute towards keeping Panchkula clean.