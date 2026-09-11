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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula police verify 4,250 autos, e-rickshaws; issue identity stickers

Panchkula police verify 4,250 autos, e-rickshaws; issue identity stickers

The stickers, displayed on the front and rear of the vehicles, carry the registration number, driver’s ID code, assigned route or zone, and a departmental unique identification number

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:20 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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The Panchkula police have verified and issued unique identity stickers to 4,250 auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws operating across the district as part of a special verification drive launched by Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain in mid-July.

ACP Traffic Surender Singh has been appointed the nodal officer for the campaign. According to DCP Crime and Traffic Amrinder Singh, the police obtained data on all registered auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws in the district and are conducting the verification exercise in phases. So far, 4,250 vehicles have been covered.

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What the stickers carry

The stickers, displayed on the front and rear of the vehicles, carry the registration number, driver’s ID code, assigned route or zone, and a departmental unique identification number. They serve as proof that the vehicle and driver have been officially verified.

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Police said the system would facilitate easy identification of vehicles, curb the operation of unauthorised vehicles and improve traffic management. During the drive, traffic teams also sensitised drivers in various areas about the verification process and safety compliance.

Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said passenger safety, particularly that of women, children and senior citizens, was the top priority. He said the sticker system would help police monitor anti-social elements and make traffic management more accountable.

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Nain appealed to drivers who have yet to be verified to complete the process and obtain their identity stickers.

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