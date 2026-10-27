Panchkula police warn against festive season online frauds, issue advisory

With cybercriminals exploiting the festive shopping rush through fake discounts, fraudulent train ticket bookings and bogus gift card offers, Panchkula police have issued an advisory urging residents to verify online offers and payment requests before parting with their money.

The police warned that fraudsters were creating fake websites and social media pages resembling those of reputed companies to lure shoppers with unusually low prices, cashback deals and attractive festive offers. Residents have been advised to shop only through official websites or trusted applications and avoid making payments on unverified platforms.

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The advisory also flags fraudulent train ticket booking websites and social media advertisements that exploit increased demand during the festive season. Residents have been urged to book tickets only through official railway platforms or authorised channels and remain cautious of unsolicited messages promising discounted gift cards, prizes and special cashback offers.

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The police cautioned people against sharing one-time passwords (OTPs), banking credentials or UPI PINs with anyone. Residents have also been advised not to click on suspicious links or download attachments and APK files received through WhatsApp, SMS or social media under the guise of festive greetings, digital cards, videos or gift vouchers.

Even messages that appear to come from known contacts should be verified through another communication channel if they seem suspicious, the police said. Residents should also avoid installing screen-sharing or remote-access applications at the request of unknown persons.

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The advisory further urges people to verify the recipient's name before making online payments and never disclose confidential banking information.

Those who fall victim to cyber fraud should immediately call the national cybercrime helpline at 1930 or register a complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in. The police have advised victims to preserve transaction details, screenshots and suspicious phone numbers to assist in the investigation.

The police said vigilance and verification of online offers were essential to prevent cybercriminals from exploiting the festive season.