Panchkula records Tricity’s lowest day and night temperatures as mercury dips

Panchkula remained the coolest part of the Tricity and Haryana on Thursday, recording the lowest maximum and minimum temperatures in the region as the mercury dipped below normal amid a broader cooling trend across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

Panchkula recorded a maximum temperature of 29.1°C, 1.1 degrees below normal, while the minimum settled at 14.3°C, 0.4 degrees below normal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the night temperature was the lowest in Haryana.

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Chandigarh’s maximum temperature fell by 1.1 degrees from Wednesday to 31.6°C, but remained 0.3 degrees above normal. The minimum dropped by 0.8 degrees to 15°C, which was 1.4 degrees below normal.

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Mohali also witnessed a decline in daytime temperatures, with the maximum falling by 1.6 degrees to 30.6°C, 0.7 degrees below normal. However, the minimum temperature stood at 17.8°C, 1.4 degrees above normal.

The readings indicated cooler nights in Chandigarh and Panchkula, while Mohali continued to record a relatively warmer night. The IMD reported dry weather across Punjab and Haryana, with no rainfall recorded in Chandigarh or Mohali during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday or between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

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Relative humidity rises

Relative humidity in Chandigarh rose to a maximum of 92 per cent, while the minimum was 36 per cent. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 31.6°C and a minimum of 15°C, with no rainfall during the day.

Isolated showers possible over weekend

The weather is likely to remain mostly dry on Friday, but isolated places in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh may receive rain on Saturday and Sunday, October 24 and 25, according to the IMD’s seven-day outlook. No weather warning has been issued for the region during this period.

The Tricity forecast indicates maximum temperatures of around 32°C on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, easing to 31°C on Monday and Tuesday. Minimum temperatures are expected to fall from 16°C on Friday to 15°C from Saturday onwards, pointing to cooler nights even as daytime temperatures remain between 30°C and 32°C.