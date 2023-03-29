Panchkula rehri markets to have concrete shops

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, March 28

Taking a lesson from a massive fire in which the Sector 9 rehri market was gutted last year, the state government has decided to provide concrete shops in other rehri markets of the city. These markets would be named as Antyodaya Market.

According to information, there are 125 shops in Sector 11, 70 in Sector 7 and about 68 in the Sector 17 rehri market. Under the Antyodaya scheme, concrete shops would now be constructed in these rehri markets, which are running from tin sheds. The Sector 11 rehri market had witnessed three fire incidents in 2002, 2006 and 2015 and the shopkeepers had sent demand letters to the state government for providing pucca shops.

After the Sector 9 rehri market fire in September last year, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced to provide concrete shops to the 131 shopkeepers who had lost their shops in the fire.

The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) had issued allotment letters to these shopkeepers. To provide relief to the shopkeepers, the HSVP had planned to provide booths to all these shopkeepers at about 20 per cent concession. The HSVP has now started the construction of shops in the market.

Haryana Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta said the CM took a commendable step for the street markets in the city.

Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said for the past 25 years, shopkeepers at rehri markets had been demanding construction of concrete shops.