Panchkula resident duped of Rs 10,000

Chandigarh: A Panchkula resident, Arvind Rana, has alleged that a person, Deepak Grover, allegedly cheated him of Rs 10,000 by way of an online transaction. A case in this regard has been registered at the Sector 31 police station. TNS

Mobile snatched from woman

Chandigarh: A woman of Sector 70, Mohali, reported that a pedestrian fled away after snatching her mobile phone along with an ATM card and an Aadhaar card, which were kept in the cover of the phone. The incident took place near the government school in Sector 53. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Passersby nab phone snatcher

Mohali: Passersby nabbed a youth fleeing after snatching a mobile of a Lakhnaur resident. The suspect, Afraz Alam, is a Kharar resident. Lakhveer Kaur said she was going on a road near Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar when the suspect snatched her phone. Passersby nabbed him and handed him over to the police. TNS

Rally marks Labour Day

Chandigarh: The Tribune Employees Union paid tributes to the Chicago martyrs on the occasion of May Day here on Sunday. To mark International Labour Day, a virtual rally was held by the union, which was streamed live for all employees. Union president Anil Kumar Gupta, senior vice-president Karam Vir and vice-president Joginder Singh gave a brief history of the struggle and sacrifices of the Chicago martyrs, who fought for better working conditions for labourers. TNS

Power crisis: BJP dharna on May 5

Mohali: The BJP would hold a district-level dharna outside the Mohali DC’s office on May 5 to protest the power crisis in the region. Executive member of Punjab BJP Sanjeev Vashisht said residents had given up hope of free power from the newly formed AAP government, which came to power by allegedly misleading people in the name of providing 300 units of free power. There are unannounced power cuts of seven to eight hours every day, he added. TNS

MS Johal award for Dr Lakra

Chandigarh: Dr Wazir Singh Lakra has been conferred with the MS Johal Award this year. The award is given in memory of renowned ichthyologist Prof Mohinder Singh Johal. Lakra has served as heads of various leading fisheries institutes such as the National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources and the Central Indian Fisheries Education. He has produced many peer-reviewed scientific publications. Johal’s wife Kuldip Johal and son Harman Johal addressed the award event online.