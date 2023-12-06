Panchkula resident duped of Rs 2.25 lakh

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 5

A Haryana civil aviation employee, who claims he flies the CM, has been duped in the name of a holiday package.

DS Nehra of Sector 12 here alleged one Yatin Patil offered him a holiday package worth Rs 3.25 lakh in October 2021, which would be valid for 15 years for which he paid Rs 2,25,000 through credit card. He said he tried to book rooms on different occasions, but was denied on flimsy grounds. Later, the executive started dilly-dallying the matter. The police filed a case against Yatin Patil and others.

#Panchkula