Panchkula resident gets Rs 60,000 water bill!

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 31

A Sector 4 resident received a water bill of Rs 60,000 even as the meter was not working for the past seven to eight months, while the department failed to act on his complaint.

The matter came to light during a Janata Darbar held by Haryana Assembly Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta at his residence today.

Taking strict cognisance of the complaint, Gupta rang up the Executive Engineer concerned of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and directed him to resolve it immediately. He said had the meter been changed in time, the complainant would not have faced the problem.

Gupta said an issue of not uploading the names of many employees on the portal of Skill Employment Corporation by the Panchkula Municipal Corporation had come before him. He said due to a delay in the verification of the employees concerned by the MC, the names could not be uploaded on the portal. He directed officials concerned to do the verification at the earliest.

A delegation of Sector 25 residents met him regarding the problem of dumping ground. He told them that they were making continuous efforts to resolve the problem and they would soon see positive results in this regard.

On the occasion, Gupta congratulated the district administration for conducting Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti in a peaceful manner.

