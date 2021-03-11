Panchkula residents back MC scheme

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 5

The Federation of Residents Association (FORA) here today condemned the obstructing of collection of garbage and assaulting the employees of a private company by private garbage collectors and termed the same as illegal.

During a meeting of the core committee of FORA, its president RP Malhotra and senior vice-president Bharat Hiteshi expressed their gratitude to Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Mayor Kulbhushan Goel for providing door-to-door lifting of garbage free of cost and assured that all 35 residents welfare bodies associated with FOR A were in favour of the MC’s garbage lifting scheme. “Therefore, there is a need to start this scheme in all areas as soon as possible,” they said. The association stated that residents were unhappy with the private waste contractors, who increased the monthly fee for lifting the garbage from houses at their will and took leave as per their wish.