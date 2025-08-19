Panchkula residents demand refund of garbage charges

Resentment is brewing among Panchkula residents after the Municipal Corporation (MC) failed to refund excess garbage charges collected as part of the annual property tax for the year 2024–25, despite a government waiver. Residents alleged that delaying tactics and lack of clear instructions from the Haryana Government had left them cheated.

Advertisement

In 2024, garbage charges were included in the yearly property tax bills. Many residents, considered as “good paymasters”, promptly deposited their dues, inclusive of the garbage collection charges. However, the Haryana Government subsequently announced a waiver of garbage collection charges for the year 2024–25. Residents expected that the excess amount they had already paid would be refunded or adjusted in the next property tax billing cycle for the year 2025–26.

To their dismay, no such refund was issued till date. Instead, the MC responded to complaints with an email that reads — “As per the instruction of the government, only the garbage collection tax for the year 2024–2025 has been waived. No garbage collection tax for the year 2025–2026 is waived. There is no guideline for adjusting or waiving the previous year 2024–2025 tax amount.”

Advertisement

The response has raised further doubts among residents, who view it as an unfair and evasive stand. Residents argue that since the waiver was announced after the amount was already paid, it was only reasonable and lawful for the excess money to be refunded or adjusted in property tax. “It seems that the MC is cheating residents who paid their dues well in time to help the government,” said members of the Citizens’ Welfare Association (CWA).

The association has urged Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel, former Speaker and MLA Gian Chand Gupta, ACS (ULB), the Director of Urban Local Bodies, Mayor Kulbhushan Goel and Municipal Commissioner RK Singh to intervene in the matter. They demanded that necessary instructions be issued immediately to ensure refund of excess garbage charges collected from them.

Advertisement

Residents warned that inaction was fuelling anger, mistrust and a sense of betrayal among taxpayers in Panchkula, who expect transparent and fair treatment from the authorities concerned.